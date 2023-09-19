Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Hertz’s rental fleet are now compatible with the EV maker’s mobile app.

This allows Hertz customers to use the Tesla app to unlock more functionality from the Model 3 and Model Y rental cars. Basically, all Hertz rentals now allow full Tesla app access, according to an announcement made by Tesla North America on X (formerly Twitter).

“This means you can use keyless lock/unlock via phone key, remotely precondition the cabin, track charge status, and more,” Tesla’s tweet reads. The ability to use the mobile app also adds features such as the automatic transfer of a user’s cloud profile settings, if this feature is turned on in their own Tesla vehicle.

As a result, all the settings of a user, including seat and mirror positions, are automatically transferred and applied to the rented car. This was made possible by the fact Tesla introduced cloud-backed driver profiles last year, allowing users to switch between cars easily.

To connect their mobile app to a Hertz rental, drivers will be able to scan a QR code, as shown in Tesla North America’s video that accompanies the post on X. The QR code appears on the lower left-hand side of the infotainment screen, next to the messages “use your phone as a key” and “scan this code to get started.”

Tesla previously disclosed that it was working with rental companies and even law enforcement agencies to develop custom software to add industry-specific functionality to their vehicles, as noted by Electrek. The new integration of the Tesla app in Hertz’s Tesla rentals appears to be the latest development in this area.

As a reminder, Hertz announced plans to buy 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles in October 2021, and has since added thousands of Model 3, Model Y, and other EVs such as the Polestar 2 to its rental fleet. The company reported having about 50,000 electric vehicles in its fleet as of March 2023.

Hertz said it would double down on electrification this year following record earnings in 2022. The company is the market leader for EV offerings in the rental car segment.