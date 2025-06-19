After the US special envoy for Syria warned Hezbollah against becoming involved in the exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said that the Lebanese movement would “act as it sees fit”.

In a statement, Qassem said Hezbollah was “not neutral” in the conflict between the two countries and that the Shia group “would act as it sees fit in the face of this brutal Israeli American aggression”.

Tom Barrack visited Lebanon on Thursday and warned Hezbollah it would be “a very, very, very bad decision” to get involved.