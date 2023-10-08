Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group struck Israeli positions on the Lebanon border on Sunday.

The Lebanese militant group said the attack was a show of solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.”

At least 500 people have so far been killed in Israel and 232 in Gaza since Hamas launched its surprise attack.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group has joined the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets and shells on Sunday at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel annexed in 1981.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.”

Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties. The Israeli army said it shelled the areas where the fire came from on the Lebanese side of the border.

Strikes from Hezbollah came a day after Hamas — a Palestinian political and military organization that has controlled Gaza since 2007 — launched a series of unprecedented attacks by land, sea, and air on southern Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “state of war” as a result. Netanyahu said Gaza and Hamas would pay an “unprecedented price” for its attacks.

Israeli officials said that at least 500 people had been killed in Israel since the attacks began. The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 232 people had been killed in Gaza so far during Israel’s retaliation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.