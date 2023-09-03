A proposal to crack down on hidden charges for online consumers has been put forward by the Government as it says new research shows the practice is widespread.

And Business and trade minister Kevin Hollinrake has also pledged to target fake website reviews which he warned be confusing for online shoppers.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said it will consult on plans to improve transparency around how prices are displayed in an effort to root out so-called drip pricing, where only part of a product’s price is originally advertised but with hidden obligatory fees pushing up the final cost.

New Government research confirmed the practice is “widespread”, according to the DBT, which said drip pricing has been used by 54 percent of providers in the entertainment industry, rising to 56 percent in hospitality, and to 72 percent across transport and communication sectors.

The cost to UK consumers online is £1.6 billion a year, the Government said.