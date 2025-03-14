false
product
hide-and-seek
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/hide-and-seek/
Hide and seek | Astronomy Magazine
Philippe Moussette, taken at Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Canada The reddened shadow of Earth falling upon the Moon during the lunar eclipse of March 13/14 — a so-called Blood Moon — is captured in this sequence taken with a Canon mirrorless camera and 600mm lens.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/03/Eclmon14mars25-1568×1045.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-03-14
2025-03-14
159614
Philippe Moussette, taken at Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Canada
The reddened shadow of Earth falling upon the Moon during the lunar eclipse of March 13/14 — a so-called Blood Moon — is captured in this sequence taken with a Canon mirrorless camera and 600mm lens.