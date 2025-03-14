No Result
Hide and seek | Astronomy Magazine

March 14, 2025
Hide and seek | Astronomy Magazine
Philippe Moussette, taken at Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Canada The reddened shadow of Earth falling upon the Moon during the lunar eclipse of March 13/14 — a so-called Blood Moon — is captured in this sequence taken with a Canon mirrorless camera and 600mm lens.
Philippe Moussette, taken at Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Canada

The reddened shadow of Earth falling upon the Moon during the lunar eclipse of March 13/14 — a so-called Blood Moon — is captured in this sequence taken with a Canon mirrorless camera and 600mm lens.


