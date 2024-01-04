That “vampires outside your house” game Kojima refers to his 2003 Game Boy Advance title, Boktai: The Sun Is in Your Hand. A largely obscure title even for its time, Boktai utilized a built-in light sensor to bolster its vampire-hunting gameplay. The idea was that you were supposed to play the game outside so that the cartridge could absorb natural sunlight and use it to power your gradually depleting in-game weapon. Furthermore, playing during the daytime (whether outside or inside) would offer you several gameplay advantages. While there were in-game ways to get around that sunlight requirement (at least temporarily), the idea was to encourage players to go outside and embrace the theme of the experience.

Boktai received generally positive reviews, though opinions on the game’s central gimmick were generally mixed. Simply put, many found it to be more inconvenient than immersive to play the game outside. Jokes about basement-dwelling gamers aside, the light sensor’s sometimes wonky sensitivity and the GBA’s lack of backlighting often made playing in sufficient sunlight more burdensome than it was seemingly intended to be. Furthermore, things like a bad storm or an especially cloudy day could kind of ruin the entire concept of the experience. I remember quite a few people resorting to playing the game under high-powered lightbulbs to circumvent that aspect of the title and enjoy it on their terms.

That being the case, it’s strange to hear Kojima compare OD to Boktai in this way. While he’s certainly not saying that OD will replicate that specific gimmick, he is implying that OD‘s core mechanics are already generating some of the doubts that OD generated during its development. Granted, it’s not unusual to hear that Kojima is thinking big and dreaming wild, but his apparent enthusiasm about that specific comparison is somewhat odd given that some of the Boktai criticisms were more practical rather than an attack on the concept itself.

For whatever it’s worth, it was previously rumored that Kojima intends to use Xbox’s cloud technology to incorporate real-life elements into OD‘s gameplay. Some leaks have suggested that those real-life elements could be as simple as built-in smartphone compatibility, while others have hinted that the game may somehow try to incorporate elements of your real-life environment (such as your current location and heart rate) to dynamically alter the game as it progresses.

In any case, OD is shaping up to be Kojima’s strangest game in quite some time, which is certainly saying something.