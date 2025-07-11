A stunning panorama shows the Geminid meteor shower over a high-altitude observatory.

The Geminid meteor shower appears to rain down upon the Gaomeigu Astronomical Observatory (altitude: 10,500 feet [3,200 meters]) in this carefully composed 10-panel panorama. Also visible are numerous Hα features glowing across the sky, like the Orion Loop just above the observatory dome. The imager used 4 Nikon mirrorless cameras and a variety of wide-angle lenses to capture the meteor streaks.