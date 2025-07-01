The High Court has rejected the challenge brought by rights groups which sought to halt the export of British-made F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel following a 20-month court battle.

In a 72-page ruling released on Monday, Lord Justice Males and Mrs Justice Steyn said that the case was narrowly focused on whether the court could rule that the UK “must withdraw from a specific multilateral defence collaboration” considered vital by ministers to the defence of the UK because some UK-made parts might be supplied to Israel and used in serious violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

“Under our constitution that acutely sensitive and political issue is a matter for the executive which is democratically accountable to Parliament and ultimately to the electorate, not for the courts,” they found.

Middle East Eye understands that the groups who brought the case are discussing an appeal.

