Officials are warning the public to stay out of the water near a popular resort on Lake Tahoe’s Southern shore this weekend after detecting “high levels” of E. coli bacteria Friday after a sewage leak.

Water quality samples collected near the Camp Richardson Resort revealed elevated levels of Escherichia coli, commonly known as E. coli, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Tahoe Basin Management Unit .

Immediately after the E. coli was detected, the resort conducted a sewer line inspection, located a leak and began repairs, the forest service said.

“Although no illnesses have been reported, the public should avoid recreational waters that have been tested and found to have high levels of E. coli,” the forest service said in a news release.

The forest service is advising swimmers, paddlers and boaters to stay out of the water from Jameson Beach to the Valhalla Boathouse in South Lake Tahoe, even though levels of E. Coli in test results for samples collected near the boathouse and Jameson Beach do not exceed state standards.

One of California’s most beloved summer destinations, Lake Tahoe saw officials close beaches on its northern shore last summer after a private contractor drilled through a sewer pipeline in Carnelian Bay, spilling 85,000 gallons of raw sewage into Lake Tahoe.

The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board conducted an investigation into the incident and last month Caltrans and the North Tahoe Public Utility District agreed to pay an $850,000 fine .

In South Tahoe, the Forest Service’s Tahoe Basin Management Unit said Friday that tests in nearby shoreline locations do not indicate elevated bacteria levels. There are no advisories in effect for Pope Beach and Baldwin Beach.

According to the Forest Service, officials are collecting and analyzing water samples from Camp Richardson and areas east and west of the resort and will advise the public if they need to take additional precautions or if it’s safe to resume normal activities.