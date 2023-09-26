For those who want to take another stab at High on Life, its first DLC, High on Knife, just got an official release date – and just in time for spooky season.

High on Knife will launch next week, on Oct. 3, on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5 (High on Life’s Xbox console exclusivity ended when it surprise-launched on PS4 and PS5 in July ). A horror-inspired expansion that leans into body horror, as Squanch told IGN at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, it also got an appropriately spooky new claymation trailer, which you can watch below.

The DLC will be a paid one, although we’re still not sure how much it will cost. Still, in an interview back when High on Knife was first announced , Chief Creative Officer Mikey Spano and Design Director Erich Meyr told me that there would be plenty of new content, with 52 new characters in addition to Knifey, Gene, and the three guns from the base game.

It’ll also get two new talking guns in the form of Harper, “an ex-military pistol who’s trying to come to terms with her traumatic past” voiced by Sarah Sherman, and B.A.L.L., “a pinball-inspired gun operated by a coordinated group of little guys who are doing their best.” Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe will serve as the voice as a mysterious new villain named Mux.

High on Life quickly became a hit when it launched last December, becoming the biggest Xbox Game Pass release of 2022, as well as the biggest single-player launch on Game Pass ever. In IGN’s 8/10 review , Travis Northup called it “a laugh-out-loud funny space odyssey that’s chaotic, bizarre, and a ton of fun.”

