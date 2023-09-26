





Your four years in high school might not define the rest of your life, but it doesn’t hurt to have a good time while you’re there. And one kid in southern Illinois is ready to show the internet how it’s done.

High schooler Logan Clough recently caught social media’s attention thanks to his cover of Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” performed in his football uniform inside the school gymnasium. The clip has racked up more than four million views on TikTok.

According to the caption of the video, posted by his mother, the performance won the Herrin High School student the talent show at his school’s Mr. HHS Homecoming event. Of course, commenters were quick to note the similarities to Troy Bolton, the fictional high school basketball player that also wowed the school with his voice in the Disney Channel classic High School Musical.

Alternate footage captures the performance from another angle, showing the full gym of high schoolers entranced by his performance. Many even start to sing along to the 2022 hit, which recently became the longest-charting country hit for a male artist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Between playing on the football team, winning a homecoming award, and having quite impressive musical abilities, seems like this kid has things figured out pretty well for a high schooler.

Check out the performance in the videos above.





