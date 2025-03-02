





Higher fish consumption is associated with slower disability progression in multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a study published online Feb. 25 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Eva Johansson, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the influence of fish consumption on disability progression in MS using data for 2,719 participants from the population-based case-control study Epidemiological Investigation of MS with data available on fish intake and Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) outcomes. Participants were categorized by fish consumption and followed up to 15 years after diagnosis. Changes in fish intake over time were assessed in 1,719 participants with a digital follow-up questionnaire in 2021. The researchers observed an association for higher versus low total consumption of lean and oily fish at diagnosis with a reduced risk for 24-week confirmed disability worsening, EDSS3, and EDSS4 (hazard ratios, 0.66, 0.55, and 0.57, respectively). After adjustment for various lifestyle factors, these associations showed significant trends and remained consistent. Patients who maintained consistent fish consumption during the follow-up period had more pronounced protective effects. “Our findings suggest that higher fish consumption is associated with a reduced risk of disability progression in MS, likely due to the anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties of nutrients found in fish,” the authors write. “These results highlight the potential importance of dietary habits in managing MS.” One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry. More information:

Eva Johansson et al, Impact of fish consumption on disability progression in multiple sclerosis, Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry (2025). DOI: 10.1136/jnnp-2024-335200 © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved. Citation:

Higher fish intake linked to reduced risk for multiple sclerosis disability worsening (2025, March 2)

retrieved 2 March 2025

from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-02-higher-fish-intake-linked-multiple.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.