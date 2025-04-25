In today’s newsletter: Companies warn that stores could see empty shelves unless Trump changes his tune on tariffs. Fears that potential Medicaid cuts could impact life-saving treatments. And a polarizing NFL prospect remains on the board for the draft.

Here’s what to know today.

Product shortages loom with falling shipments from China

President Donald Trump’s tariffs first sent stocks on a chaotic ride of steep losses and rallies. Now, retailers are warning that his trade policy is poised to cause pandemic-era product shortages that could see empty shelves at major retailers.

Customers shop at Costco in Niantic, Conn., on April 18, 2025. Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images file

Experts say lower-cost footwear, apparel and toys could be the first items to go missing from store shelves in the coming months. Companies have been canceling their shipments of goods from China and halting new orders after Trump put a 145% tariff on nearly all Chinese imports this month, meaning Americans could find far fewer options during back-to-school and holiday shopping than they are used to.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your day. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

“If the administration waits to resolve the problem until we have shortages and hoarding, that is just too late,” Sean Stein, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said.

Trump said this week that the U.S. and China were in talks to negotiate, but a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson refuted the claim, saying that both countries haven’t “engaged in any consultations … let alone reached an agreement.”

For companies that can’t shell out to pay the tariffs, their goods will likely sit at U.S. ports until they can be auctioned off.

Read the full story.

Parents of kids with cancer fear budget cuts could slash Medicaid

After Paula McLaurin learned her seven-year-old son had leukemia, what followed was weeks of chemotherapy and other treatment. She was forced to quit her job as a fifth-grade teacher to care for him. On the single salary of her husband, the family struggled to pay their bills, and without private insurance from teaching, the McLaurins turned to Medicaid for coverage.

Medicaid insures nearly half of all children and 1 out of 3 kids diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network.

Pauline said she is “terrified” and “hopeless” at the prospect of losing Medicaid. Zack Wittman for NBC News

Trump maintains Medicaid won’t be touched, but he and Republican lawmakers have directed the House to make drastic cuts in the federal budget, and the Congressional Budget Office has said House Republicans can’t meet their budget target without making significant cuts to Medicaid or Medicare. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the cuts will be made by eliminating fraud, waste and abusive spending, but experts said that’s not realistic.

“There is a misalignment between the proposed cuts the Republicans are trying to make [and] the actual scope of fraud and waste,” said Megan Cole Brahim, an associate professor at the Boston University School of Public Health and co-director of the school’s Medicaid Policy Lab.

McClaurin said she is “terrified” at the prospect of losing Medicaid. Like other families with sick children, the uncertainty around what funds will cover potentially life-saving treatment has only caused more stress.

Read the full story here.

The biggest takeaways from the first night of the NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft kicked off with a few surprising picks and trades, but a handful of great names are still on the board. Sports reporter Rohan Nadkarni has all the takeaways from night one:

The Tennessee Titans selected Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick to kick off Thursday’s NFL draft. While Ward was long expected to go first overall, the excitement of the night really began at No. 2. The Cleveland Browns held the second overall pick but traded the selection to the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars then took Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who played both wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado. It was a bold move by the Jaguars, who in addition to drafting Hunter are trying to resuscitate the franchise after they hired a new coach and a new general manager this offseason.

One player notably not selected was Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was a possibility for the Steelers at No. 21. Pittsburgh was a popular destination for Sanders in mock drafts, but it ultimately took Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Sanders now slides to the second round, which will take place along with the third round today.

Read the full recap here.

Read All About It

Shannon Sharpe announced he will “step aside temporarily” from his position at ESPN while he faces a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of rape.

announced he will “step aside temporarily” from his position at ESPN while he faces a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of rape. Trump signed an order to investigate ActBlue , a leading Democratic fundraising platform, claiming the site is used to “improperly influence American elections.”

, a leading Democratic fundraising platform, claiming the site is used to “improperly influence American elections.” A judge ruled prosecutors can pursue the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger , who is accused of fatally stabbing four Idaho college students in 2022.

, who is accused of fatally stabbing four Idaho college students in 2022. The USDA will withdraw a Biden-era proposal that would have created new safety standards to reduce Salmonella in raw poultry products.

Staff Pick: Meet the 1940s secretary who used office time to produce the first lesbian magazine

Justine Goode / NBC News; Courtesy ONE Archive at USC Libraries

Edythe Eyde was a 25-year-old secretary at RKO Radio Pictures in Los Angeles when she created America’s first lesbian magazine, Vice Versa, on her office typewriter in 1947. She described it as “a magazine dedicated, in all seriousness, to those of us who will never quite be able to adapt ourselves to the iron-bound rules of Convention.”

The publication, which Eyde wrote mostly herself, featured original poems, short stories and reviews of books, films and plays; any dramatic work with the slightest undertone of attraction between women was fair game. She distributed the photocopied magazine to friends, asking that they be passed along. She also sent copies by mail, until a friend warned of illegality; the Comstock Act forbade sending “obscene, lewd or lascivious” materials, without describing further.

“It was revolutionary,” acclaimed historian Lillian Faderman said of Vice Versa. “I don’t think she realized how revolutionary it was. I don’t think she realized how brave and meaningful it was.”T

The publication was short-lived, with only nine monthly issues from June 1947 to February 1948, but it provided an important window into lesbian life in the ‘40s that has become invaluable to students of LGBTQ history.

Read more about Vice Versa and Edith Eyde, which was published to coincide with Lesbian Visibility Week.

— Brooke Sopelsa, OUT editorial director

NBC Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

Curious about how to keep your white sneakers clean? We spoke to experts to find the best cleaning products to help keep your shoes in pristine condition. We also found over 21 Amazon home products to help clean, decorate and organize your space.

Sign up to The Selection newsletter for hands-on product reviews, expert shopping tips and a look at the best deals and sales each week.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Kaylah Jackson. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign up here.