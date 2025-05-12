Highs and lows | Astronomy Magazine













Chris Cook from Harwich, Massachusetts The salt flats of Badwater Basin — the lowest point in North America — are lit by a First Quarter Moon in in this star trail shot representing 6 hours of exposure.



