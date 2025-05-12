false
product
highs-and-lows
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/highs-and-lows/
Highs and lows | Astronomy Magazine
Chris Cook from Harwich, Massachusetts The salt flats of Badwater Basin — the lowest point in North America — are lit by a First Quarter Moon in in this star trail shot representing 6 hours of exposure.
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-05-12
2025-05-12
162047
Chris Cook from Harwich, Massachusetts
The salt flats of Badwater Basin — the lowest point in North America — are lit by a First Quarter Moon in in this star trail shot representing 6 hours of exposure.