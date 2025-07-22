Highway 14 remains closed in the Columbia River Gorge as the Burdoin Fire continues to burn on more than 10,000 acres near Bingen and Lyle in Klickitat County.

Highway 14 is closed in both directions from milepost 66 near Bingen to milepost 75.8 near Highway 142, which is also closed between milepost 1 and 4, in Klickitat County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no indication when those highways will reopen.

The wildfire started about 2:30 p.m. Friday and had burned nearly 11,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. The fire is 0% contained, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.

Fourteen primary structures have been destroyed and 37 have been damaged, along with 80 minor structures that were damaged or destroyed.

One firefighter was taken to a medical facility for injuries. There was no update on the firefighter’s condition.

More than 400 fire personnel and 56 engines, along with 11 water tenders and five dozers, are working to battle the wildfire, according to a Facebook page set up to distribute information about the fire.

Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations have been issued in the area, along with Level 1 and 2 notifications. Specifics can be found online at https://caltopo.com/m/0NL3FK3.

Emergency shelters are set up in White Salmon and The Dalles, Oregon.

The fire is burning just miles away from the area hit by the Tunnel Five Fire in 2023. Before being 80% contained by mid-July 2023, the fire scorched 529 acres and destroyed 10 structures, mostly homes. In 2007, the Broughton Fire burned 200 acres and seven structures, including five houses, in the same location.

