A stretch of Highway 19, on the southern edge of Edmonton near the international airport, was closed much of Monday morning and afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on the busy roadway.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 19 at Range Road 255.

The Edmonton Police Service said an eastbound dump truck reportedly crossed over the centre line and collided with a westbound Dodge pickup truck. A Mitsubishi was also struck in the collision.

The driver of the Dodge, an adult man, was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital by STARS air ambulance with serious injuries.



A dump truck was damaged in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 19 near Range Road 55 on the border between Leduc County and Edmonton on Monday, March 10, 2025.



Three other people were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance: the passenger of the Dodge with minor injuries, the driver of the Mitsubishi with serious injuries, and the driver of the dump truck with minor injuries.

https://x.com/STARSambulance/status/1899149763112804506

Police said they shut down the highway a mile on either side of the crash scene, at Range Road 254 (167 Street) near Rad Torque Raceway and to the west at Range Road 260 (197 Street).

As of 4:30 p.m. a 3.2-km stretch of the major highway between Nisku and Devon was still closed.

Drivers should use Highway 32 to the south near Leduc, or Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton, to get around the closure.

Police said the major collision investigations section continues to investigate.

Highway 19 sees nearly 10,000 commuter and commercial vehicles a day on the 12-kilometre single-lane road between the town of Devon and the QEII.

The road is a common bypass route for truckers avoiding the city, and it isn’t uncommon to see passenger vehicles making risky passes around semi-trucks.

The highway has seen many fatal collisions over the years and residents from Devon and Leduc County have called for the highway to be fully divided for decades.

Alberta Transportation is in the process of widening and dividing the busy highway between the QEII and Devon. However, the section where the crash happened is still a single lane in each direction.