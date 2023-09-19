The officials have reportedly found the debris of the missing F-35 military jet, yet the social media memes surrounding its sudden disappearance wouldn’t rest. The plane went missing on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The pilot flying the jet is beleived to have ejected from the cockpit when he was over South Carolina and landed in a North Charleston neighborhood safely. The plane was reportedly in autopilot mode when the pilot ejected and it is suspected to have been airborne for some time which made it harder for the authorities to trace its path.

Even though nobody was injured in the supposed crash and military officials have unraveled the mystery revolving around it, social media users are still trying to find out how the plane could have gone missing in the first place, with hilarious memes to justify their hypothesis.

Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Hilarious F-35 memes take over as debris of missing jet is found

Here are some of the funniest memes off of X, formerly Twitter.

Sudden disappearance of the jet is under investigation

The officials said an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances under which the F-35 military jet went missing and the public has been asked to stay away from the area to allow the investigators to carry out their jobs.

The Marine Corps reportedly said: “The mishap is currently under investigation, and we are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigative process”, after the search was concluded.

The missing F-35 jet is estimated to have cost $100 million.