On August 6, 2023, Hildeborg Juvet Hugdal recorded a 235.5-kilogram (519.1-pound) equipped bench press during the 2023 European Powerlifting Federation (IPF) Equipped Bench Press Championships in Bordeaux, France. The milestone helped Hugdal to first place and is a World Record in the +84-kilogram weight class. It is also the single heaviest equipped lift by a Women’s powerlifter in the history of the IPF’s jurisdiction.

Hugdal wore wrist wraps, a lifting belt, and a single-ply bench press shirt for stability during her record-breaking bench press. The athlete’s new World Record in the +84-kilogram class is an extension of her own mark from the 2022 IPF Equipped World Championships, surpassing it by 5.5 kilograms (12.1 pounds). The IPF distinguishes between single lifts and full-competition lifts in its official record database. Hugdal has her name written under both descriptors. With Hugdal having turned 40 recently, the press is also a Masters 1 (ages 40-49) World Record. A video of the competitor’s monumental strength feat is featured below via the official Instagram page of the IPF.

In the context of her overall bench-pressing performance, Hugdal actually matched her previous World Record on her second attempt. She then vied for the new milestone and locked it out with ease, if the video of her accomplishment is any indication.

Here’s an overview of Hugdal’s bench press performance at the 2023 EPF Equipped Bench Press Championships:

Hildeborg Hugdal (+84KG) | 2023 EPF Equipped Bench Press Championships Performance Rundown

First attempt: 222.5 kilograms (491 pounds)

222.5 kilograms (491 pounds) Second attempt: 230 kilograms (507 pounds)

230 kilograms (507 pounds) Third attempt: 235.5 kilograms (519 pounds) — IPF Equipped World Record

Hugdal is used to astonishing achievements on sanctioned lifting platforms. The Norwegian athlete has over 20 years of competitive powerlifting experience with a variety of Norwegian, Danish, European, and World titles to her name. In a competitive career with over 90 appearances dating back to January 1998, the prolific Hugdal has lost on just 26 occasions.

Hugdal is the defending +84-kilogram IPF Equipped World champion. The veteran athlete will likely defend her title at the 2023 iteration, which will take place on November 13-18, 2023, in Druskininkai, Lithuania.