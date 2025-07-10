For millennia, the towering Himalayan mountains have posed immense challenges to human life, from thin air to extreme cold.

Now, a sweeping new study, leveraging whole-genome sequences from diverse Himalayan populations, offers unprecedented insights into how these communities not only survived but thrived in one of the planet’s most demanding environments. The research, published in Cell Genomics, reveals a deep and complex genetic history, with population structures forming far earlier than previously thought.

The scientists found evidence of distinct population structures in the Himalayas emerging as far back as 10,000 years ago. This surprisingly early date predates archaeological evidence for permanent habitation above 2,500 meters by approximately 6,000 years, suggesting a longer and more intricate human presence in the region than once believed.

Ancient Genes for High-Altitude Living

A key finding revolves around a gene called EPAS1, often dubbed the “super-athlete gene.” This genetic variant, inherited from ancient Denisovans, is crucial for adapting to low-oxygen conditions. The study confirmed its widespread presence across all high-altitude Himalayan groups, with frequencies ranging from 40% in Bhutanese Bumthap and Kurtöp populations to a striking 80% in the Lhasa Tibetans. This highlights its critical role in survival and suggests a shared genetic heritage for high-altitude adaptation.

Beyond EPAS1, the research identified additional genetic signatures linked to survival in the harsh Himalayan environment. These include genes involved in:

Hypoxia response: How the body copes with reduced oxygen.

Physical activity: Genes that might support endurance or energy efficiency.

Immunity: Adaptations to local pathogens.

Metabolism: How the body processes and utilizes energy in challenging conditions.

These findings point to a suite of genetic adaptations that collectively enabled successful long-term settlement. The research also highlighted significant levels of population structure within the Himalayas, with some genetic differences between groups comparable to those found between populations on different continents. For example, the Lhokpu population exhibited exceptionally high total sums of runs of homozygosity (sROHs), similar to Native South American populations known for significant bottlenecks, suggesting ancient population declines rather than recent inbreeding. This strong differentiation likely arose from limited gene flow between groups and small effective population sizes over extended periods, leading to unique genetic signatures.

Migrations and Genetic Footprints

The study also traced patterns of gene flow and admixture over time. For instance, the Nepalese Chetri population shows a significant influx of South Asian ancestry, estimated to have occurred around 1450–1100 CE. Interestingly, the genetic analysis revealed that this particular migration event involved a disproportionately higher number of males from South Asia. This detail was discerned by comparing ancestry proportions on the X chromosome (which females inherit from both parents and males inherit only from their mother) with those on the autosomes (non-sex chromosomes).

The rich genetic tapestry of the Himalayas continues to reveal the incredible resilience and adaptability of human populations facing extreme environmental pressures.

