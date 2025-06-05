Direct-to-consumer virtual care company Hims & Hers Health announced it is acquiring telemedicine provider Zava, allowing it to expand into the UK and launch in Germany, France and Ireland.

In a statement, the company said that the acquisition will “significantly strengthen Hims & Hers’ international footprint.”

Currently, Zava’s medical team serves more than 1.3 million customers. The company touts that it delivered almost 2.3 million consultations in 2024 throughout the UK, Germany, France and Ireland.

Hims & Hers will focus on providing personalized health in the areas of weight management, dermatology, sexual health and mental health.

“The demand for simpler, more personalized healthcare is universal,” Andrew Dudum, founder and CEO of Hims & Hers, said in a statement.

“By leveraging Zava’s established European presence, cutting-edge technology, and deep customer understanding, we’re poised to fundamentally transform access to care for millions across Europe.”

David Meinertz, cofounder and CEO of Zava, said that regardless of where they live, people need healthcare that is “personal, trustworthy and fast.”

“By joining forces with Hims & Hers, we can put that standard within reach of millions more people across Europe,” Meinertz said in a statement.

“Together we’ll pair Zava’s trusted clinical services, established footprint, and deep understanding of the European healthcare landscape with the Hims & Hers experience to make affordable access to high-quality, personalized care the rule, not the exception.”

THE LARGER TREND

In April, Hims & Hers partnered with Novo Nordisk to provide Americans with access to a bundled offering that include the pharma giant’s obesity drug Wegovy and a Hims & Hers membership starting at $599 per month.

Through the partnership, Hims & Hers members have access to NovoCare Pharmacy, an offering through Novo Nordisk that allows cash-paying individuals without insurance to obtain the medication Wegovy as well as Hims’ offerings, including 24/7 care, nutrition guidance and clinical support.

In February, Hims & Hers acquired at-home lab testing facility Sigmund NJ LLC, also known as Trybe Labs.

The acquisition of the New Jersey-based testing facility allowed customers to take better control of their health and permitted providers to access a range of data and biomarkers that may help identify risk of disease before it develops.