United Arab Emirates-based Burjeel Holdings, a healthcare services provider, and Hippocratic AI, a generative AI company developing safety-focused large language models for healthcare, announced a strategic partnership to alter healthcare delivery.

Burjeel Holdings operates in parts of the Middle East and North Africa. Hippocratic AI and Burjeel announced the alliance during the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week.

Through the alliance, Hippocratic AI’s generative AI healthcare agents will be constructed for “patient-facing non-diagnostic clinical tasks,” distributed across Burjeel Holdings’ healthcare facilities and physiotherapy clinics in the UAE and Oman.

Integrating Hippocratic AI’s capabilities will allow Burjeel Holdings to transform patient engagement and provide customized and sympathetic clinical conversations with patients, the companies said.

The partnership also includes multilingual AI agents, such as Arabic and the Emirati dialect. Hippocratic AI’s agents currently speak more than 15 languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese and localized dialects like Emirati Arabic.

The company plans to expand its linguistic coverage to include almost all major global languages.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to deliver personalized “regional generative AI agents tailored for cultural alignment and local relevance.”

AI agents will be spread across specialties, including oncology, cardiology, neurology and orthopedics.

“We’re proud to partner with Burjeel Holdings, one of the most respected healthcare systems in the region,” Munjal Shah, cofounder and CEO of Hippocratic AI, said in a statement.

“This partnership supports our shared mission of achieving healthcare abundance. Our empathic genAI agents are designed to create a more compassionate and effective patient experience. Together, we will tailor our solutions to meet the specific needs of the communities we serve.”

THE LARGER TREND

Last week, Burjeel Holdings announced a strategic partnership with diagnostics company Genalyte. Pending FDA approval, the alliance will focus on the deployment of Genalyte’s Merlin automated diagnostic system in Burjeel’s network of healthcare facilities.

According to the company, once Merlin is cleared by the FDA, Burjeel aims to integrate the Merlin platform into its clinical infrastructure.

In March, Hippocratic AI appointed seven new executives after the closing of a $141 million Series B round of funding in January that brought its valuation to $1.64 billion.

The executives included Dr. Chris Fang, chief commercial officer for pharma, life sciences and international markets; Hollie Vugrinovich, chief growth officer for providers; Jonathan Gainor, chief commercial officer for payors; W.B. “Mitch” Mitchell, chief growth officer for the government sector; Brij Aswani, vice president of sales for ambulatory care; Chitra Laxmanan, vice president and general manager for payor; and Eric Seastedt, vice president for international emerging markets.

Last year, Hippocratic AI was issued its first patent by the U.S. Patent Office, which included the company’s LLM innovations incorporated into its safety-focused LLM built with a constellation architecture dubbed Polaris.

The patent covers the company’s Polaris system, which includes its primary model and support models that make up its low-latency conversational AI system customized for healthcare applications.