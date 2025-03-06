With the February jobs report on deck, investors are bracing for signs of a cooling labor market amid a slew of recent weak economic data. While the labor market has shown strength over the last few months, some experts are predicting a gradual slowdown in hiring—a shift that could eventually nudge the Federal Reserve toward cutting interest rates. George Seay, chairman & founder of Annandale Capital, joined TheStreet to discuss why he’s expecting a weakening labor market and how it might impact the Federal Reserve’s rate cutting strategy.

GEORGE SEAY: I do expect a slowdown in hiring. I think that the labor market will impact the Fed, but I don’t think it will do so immediately. I think it will take time for that to play out in the labor market. It has been very, very strong until now. I think it’s going to weaken. I think it’s going to get harder for people to find good jobs in the next 24 months, so that that will be a a win in the face factor that the Fed will have to face and probably will lead to them cutting rates eventually. But I don’t think it’s going to be in the near term.

