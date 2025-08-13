Snakebite envenomation remains a severe global health burden, particularly in impoverished, rural, and tropical regions where healthcare resources are sparse. Despite over 125 years of progress in antivenom therapy, numerous obstacles persist related to efficacy, specificity, cost, and availability. Conventional antivenoms, although life-saving, are associated with significant drawbacks, including species specificity and adverse immunologic reactions. This review explores the historical milestones in antivenom development, discusses present therapeutic limitations, highlights novel innovations through biotechnological approaches, and presents a list of ongoing clinical trials that aim to revolutionize the field. It emphasizes the pressing need for improved therapeutics and the critical role of translational research in mitigating the global impact of snakebite envenomation.

