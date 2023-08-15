POLICE are hunting a “hit-and-run” driver after a mans body was left dumped in a road.

He had suffered multiple injuries following a collision in South Yorkshire when he was discovered at around 1.55am on Monday.

1 Police are hunting a “hit-and-run” driver after a mans body was left dumped in a road Credit: Alamy

Police believe he had been struck sometime overnight and the driver failed to stop at the scene on College Road, Doncaster.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage from around the area at the time of the crash to come forward.

You can pass information to police by calling 101 quoting incident number 68 of 14 August.

Or send dash cam footage to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.