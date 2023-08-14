“Surf Or Drown 2 loading… ‘Reckless and Ratchet’ video out now featuring my dad Big Hit,” the super-producer wrote on Twitter previously alongside the ThirdEyeRaz-directed visual.

The simplistic clip finds Big Hit hanging with his son and enjoying his newfound freedom while flexing around a mansion. Father Hit even shoots his shot at a few superstar females in the game.

“Hey Nicki, let me keep the pussy sticky/ Hey Iggy, let me introduce you to biggie/ Hello Ari, you got me so Grande and horny/ Ask Cardi can I throw your pussy a party,” he raps.

Hit-Boy then takes the baton with a raunchy verse of his own over the intoxicating production: “Pussy hot as fish grease/ Throat G.O.A.T., you a beast/ It’s like a tube of toothpaste, throw it back let me squeeze/ You got an OnlyFans in your Linktree.”

Big Hit hasn’t stopped running around since being released from prison in May. The father-son duo previously teamed up for their first collaboration with “Grindin’ My Whole Life Pt. 2.”

The track served as follow-up to 2014’s “Grindin’ My Whole Life” featuring HS87, taken from Hit’s We the Plug compilation album.

Back in 2014, Big Hit was arrested in Illinois during a traffic stop, when it was revealed that he had an outstanding warrant in California.

The warrant stemmed from a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles which left several people seriously injured, according to Patch.

Ultimately, the trial court sentenced Big Hit to twelve years and four months in the state prison.

As soon as Big Hit became a free man, he hit the studio with his son to celebrate. “Big Hit Free. knocked down 9 years and came straight to the stu,” Hit-Boy wrote on Instagram during that time.