Hit-Boy has shared a few new details about Benny The Butcher’s upcoming project, Everybody Can’t Go, which he was recruited to produce.

“It was supposed to come in August but I think it’s getting pushed back,” Hit-Boy said during an appearance on the Elliott Wilson Experience posted on Wednesday (August 2). “I think I got like nine joints in there … something like that.”

Benny’s last full-length studio album, Tana Talk 4, was released in 2022. In April this year, he announced his fourth LP with an August 11 release date, but that no longer seems to be the plan based on Hit-Boy’s comments.

Check out Grammy-winning beatmaker’s update on the project below:

Benny and Hit previously teamed up for their Burden of Proof joint effort in 2020 and have been teasing more heat since then. Their first collaborative album debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 with about 19,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week.

The album was the first crossover between the two and features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Big Sean and Dom Kennedy, among others.

The Buffalo native signed to Def Jam in late 2021 with help from Snoop Dogg, who pushed for him to join the legendary label.

Last month, Benny and Lil Wayne linked up once again, with the New York spitter teasing a new collab from the pair in the lead-up to his next record. The 38-year-old MC hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a taste of what he’s been cooking up for his debut with Def Jam.

“New Orleans to Buffalo,” Weezy could be heard saying on the track before Benny cut the song short.

“That’s all ya’ll need to hear, y’all heard what the man said,” Benny added. “I said I need Lil Wayne y’all heard what the man said. It’s on the way.”

Benny previously previously said his new project will be Def Jam’s best release since DMX’s groundbreaking 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.