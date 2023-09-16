Hit-Boy and Nas have come together for numerous projects in recent years with one even receiving a Grammy, and the producer has now revealed he willed their partnership into existence nearly a decade prior.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 14) – the same day as Nas’ 50th birthday and the release date of their newest collab Magic 3 – the producer shared a screenshot of a note he jotted in his phone on September 11, 2011 that said, “3 on nas album.”

“Thought this might motivate at least 1 of y’all out there so peep,” he began in the caption. “this note in my phone is from September 11th 2011 before i ever met @Nas . i wrote down and put into the universe that i wanted to produce a rihanna single and just 3 songs on a Nas album. Fast forward 12 years later and i’m 6 ALBUMS in with the God himself wow. How did we get here ?!!

“The final Nas and Hit-Boy album Magic 3. Just know we gave it our all [prayer emoji] tbh we haven’t taken much time from working on music together since we linked in 2020 we tap in daily to work or just to chop it or every other day at least i would say.. having this type of musical bond with an artist of this caliber is a producers dream.”

He concluded: “I want to thank Nas for taking in my ideas and embracing them and me. you can’t force this type of energy. i’m right here whenever forever bro!!”

You can view the post below:

Nas and Hit-Boy have had a historic run since joining forces in 2020, and with the release of Magic 3 this week, the duo have called it a day on their partnership.

The cross-coast superduo released six albums in four years, adding up to two trilogies and a Grammy win for Best Rap Album in 2020 for King’s Disease.

related news Nas Hits The Studio With DaBaby, Ab-Soul & Hit-Boy As ‘Creative Spurt’ Continues August 23, 2023

“He’s like my Quincy [Jones], you know what I mean?” Nas said about Hit-Boy during a 2021 interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “So I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that is going to be magical.”

In the same spirit, Hit-Boy has also flaunted his lethal connection in the studio with Nas.

“It’s just me and Nas in the studio,” he said during an after-party for King’s Disease 2. “There be n-ggas in the studio. It’s just me and bro, bro. Do y’all hear this shit? It’s just me and this n-gga in the studio. He’s barred up, I’m making beats. No hooplah.

“We not on fuckin’ Twitter botherin’ y’all. We not on IG Live putting a weird-ass stream up, n-gga. We doin’ this shit for real though, n-gga! Stop playin’!”