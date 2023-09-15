Soccer fans: get ready for The World’s Game early with EA Sports FC 24. EA Play members can jump into a 10-hour trial of the game on September 22 – before release – and experience the next chapter in a more innovative future of football.

With early EA Sports FC 24 access, members will experience the ground-breaking realism delivered by HyperMotion V (on Xbox Series X|S), resulting in true-to-football movement and animations. The enhanced Frostbite Engine introduces lifelike detail, reinventing how 19,000+ fully licensed players move, play, and look in every match. In addition, EA Sports FC 24 features over 700 teams and 30 leagues, including the UEFA Men’s and Women’s Champions League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Barclays Women’s Super League, LaLiga EA Sports, Bundesliga, D1 Arkema, NWSL, and many more.

Starting September 22, EA Play members will also be able to score member-only member rewards while perfecting their free kicks. A special Welcome Pack – including Ultimate Team Draft Tokens, as well as the EA Play Football Revolution and Press Start to EA Play kits – will be available on the same day that early access begins.

In addition to EA Sports FC 24,here are even more member benefits available now with EA Play:

Battlefield 2042 Cloaked Menace Vehicle Skin – Now to October 1

Apex Legends Juiced Up Weapon Charm – Now to October 9

Need for Speed Unbound Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) – Now to October 9

PGA Tour EA Golf Polo Shirts – Now to September 20

NHL 23 WOC September Bag – Now to September 30

NHL 23 X-Factor Upgrade Perk – Now to October 5

F1 23 5000 XP Boost – Now to September 30

FIFA 23 FUT Season 9 XP Boost – Now to September 30

FIFA 23 VOLTA Hunter Jacket and COINS – Now to September 30

FIFA 23 Pro Clubs Shadow Right Hand Tattoo – Now to September 30

EA Sports FC 24 Welcome Pack – September 22 to October 23

Madden NFL 24 MUT EA Play September Pack – Now to September 30

UFC 4 Champion Fighter Customization Bundle Perk – Now to October 5

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC members receive EA Play at no additional cost with their Game Pass subscription. Members enjoy great player benefits, including in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, trials of select brand-new titles like Madden NFL 24, F1 23 and Super Mega Baseball 4, access to a collection of EA’s best-loved series and top titles, and 10% off purchases of Electronic Arts digital content.

