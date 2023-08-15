In relation to the handling of IR35 cases, Dave Chaplin of IR35 Shield, a software company, told me that in his experience, the team involved at HMRC do not develop every case to a litigation standard, contrary to the Charter.

He argues that in some instances it seems HMRC works on the basis of fault finding rather than fact finding.

The implication is that the IR35 team focuses on winning cases rather than seeking to establish the full facts, thereby ensuring that the taxpayer pays only the correct amount of tax due in law.

I have commented before on the case of TV presenter Kaye Adams. Despite winning her case in the first two tribunal hearings she is now required to return to court this October for the fourth time because the Court of Appeal decided that the previous judges were applying the wrong tests.

As a consequence she is now facing costs of many times the tax involved. Can that be fair?

HMRC has also appealed decisions on broadcaster Adrian Chiles and Rugby commentator Stuart Barnes, both having won their cases at the tribunal. HMRC is now appealing the decision on Gary Lineker, despite the tribunal ruling that IR35 was not relevant.

Another problem with IR35 cases is that three parties are involved in any litigation; the service company, HMRC and the customer.

In order to establish the full facts the customer will often have information vital to understanding the hypothetical contract being postulated by HMRC. As a third party, however, they may not want to become involved.

As an example of this problem it is worth reading the evidence provided by the BBC to the Public Accounts Committee in 2017.

In one letter the BBC deputy director general complained to the HMRC Permanent Secretary: “It appears to us, as a result of these conversations, that HMRC expects the BBC users of the ESS (employment status tool) to answer the questions in a way that does not reflect the BBC’s understanding of the underlying factual position in order to obtain a result that HMRC is prepared to agree.”

A spokesman for HMRC said: “As set out in our charter and Professional Standards for Compliance, we are committed to treating all taxpayers with respect and focused on helping them pay the right tax – no more, no less.

“In all cases we establish the tax that’s due under the law based on evidence, regardless of the wealth or status of the taxpayer. It’s neither in the interests of taxpayers or HMRC to assess and, where necessary, challenge a case on any other basis.”