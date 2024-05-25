



HMRC is urging people to check if they can save on tax through the Government’s Marriage Allowance. In a new post on social media platform X, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) wrote: “Are you married or in a civil partnership? Here’s a tax saving made for two.” It then shared a short clip, highlighting that people could save “up to £252” through Marriage Allowance. How does Marriage Allowance work? By claiming the Government’s Marriage Allowance, people can transfer £1,260 of their personal allowance to their husband, wife or civil partner.

This will reduce their tax bill by up to £252 in the tax year from April 6 to April 5 the next year. To benefit as a couple, the lower earner must normally have an income below the Personal Allowance – this is usually £12,570. Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis previously said “almost everybody” eligible will be better off by claiming the allowance, it depends on how much the taxpayer is earning to really benefit. Mr Lewis explained: “If the taxpayer earns over £14,000 a year, you’re better off. “If the taxpayer earns somewhere between £12,570 and £14,000 and the non-taxpayer is only just beneath the threshold where they pay tax, then they might be giving 10 percent of their tax-free threshold to them.

“They’re not going to use it all and they’ll be charged and taxed on more, so it can be worse off in that case. But it’s a very, very narrow band of people who are near, who are low earners, both low earners, both near the threshold – one just below, one just above – where it may not work.” However, he noted: “An enormous majority of people where there’s a non-taxpayer and a taxpayer will be better off doing this.” People can calculate how much tax they could save as a couple by using the Government’s calculator. It should be noted that, when a portion of a person’s personal allowance is transferred to their partner, they might have to pay more tax themselves. However, as a couple, they could still end up paying less overall.

At present, people can backdate their claim to include any tax year since April 5, 2020, that they were eligible for Marriage Allowance. If both have no income other than their wages, then the person who earns the least should make the claim. If either gets other income, such as dividends or savings, they may need to do more to work out who should claim. People can call the Income Tax helpline if they’re unsure. People can apply for Marriage Allowance for free online.