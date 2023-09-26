HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has issued a deadline reminder for those who are due to complete a self-assessment tax return for the 2022/23 tax year.

Anyone who is new to the process has until October 5 to register themselves. Due to the surge in Britons taking on additional money-making ventures to help with the cost of living, many more may find themselves liable to pay additional tax.

According to HMRC, new self-assessment customers could be someone who has set up a side hustle to earn money in addition to their day job or disposed of cryptoassets; they could be newly self-employed or they could be a new landlord renting out property. As of July 2023, there were around 4.24 million self-employed workers in the UK.

Whatever the circumstances, HMRC says if a customer has “any income that they have not already paid UK tax on”, they will need to register for a self-assessment.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “If you are new to Self Assessment and unsure how the process works – HMRC is here to help.