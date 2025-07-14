NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York brought in nearly $12 million in fundraising during the first half of this year, an impressive haul as she bids next year for a second four-term term steering the nation’s fourth most populous state.

But Hochul’s fundraising report, released on Monday, comes as the governor continues to face lackluster poll numbers and regular attacks from two of her potential Republican challengers in next year’s election.

And the fundraising report also comes amid calls from far-left leaders in her party to endorse democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, who topped former three-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo and nine other candidates last month to capture the New York City Democratic mayoral nomination.

Hochul hauled in more than $11.8 million, according to her campaign, with the July filing showing grassroots donations from all the state’s 62 counties.

Of the money raised, more than $4 million will go to Hochul’s re-election campaign, with over $7 million headed to the New York State Democratic Committee, according to a campaign aide.

The latest fundraising haul marks a slight increase from the $10 million Hochul raised in the second half of last year for her re-election campaign and the state Democratic Party committee.

“In the last 6 months, Governor Kathy Hochul has seen grassroots support pour in from every single county in the state as she fights back against Donald Trump and delivers real progress toward a safer, more affordable New York,” campaign manager Preston Elliott said in a statement.

“While D.C. Republicans rip away New Yorkers’ health care, our campaign is building an operation not just to re-elect Governor Hochul, but to take back the House and elect leaders who stand up for New York families instead of caving to Trump,” Elliott added.

Hochul, who at the time was the state’s lieutenant governor, in August 2021 was sworn in as New York’s first female governor, after Cuomo resigned in disgrace amid multiple scandals.

She defeated then-Rep. Lee Zeldin by just over six points in 2022 to win a full four-year term steering New York. Zeldin’s showing was the best by a Republican gubernatorial nominee in blue-state New York since then-GOP Gov. George Pataki won re-election to a third term in 2002.

In July of last year, Hochul announced her intention to run for re-election in 2026, but polling suggests New Yorkers are far from thrilled with the state of their state.

A majority of New York State voters continue to want “someone else” elected governor next year other than Hochul, according to a Siena College poll conducted late last month.

Half of those questioned in the survey said New York was headed in the wrong direction, with just 37% saying the Empire State was headed on the right track. According to the poll, Hochul’s favorability rating remained underwater at 42%-47%, while her job approval rating continued to hover slightly in positive territory at 50%-45%.

The poll also indicated Hochul topping her potential Republican challengers by 20 points or more in potential 2026 gubernatorial showdowns in blue-leaning New York State. However, Hochul failed to top 50% in any of the matchups.

The survey also continues to indicate that Rep. Elise Stefanik is the polling frontrunner among three major Republicans considering a run for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, in the race to challenge Hochul next year. Rep. Mike Lawler was in second place according to the poll.

Both Stefanik and Lawler have been very vocal in their criticism of Hochul as they both mull launching gubernatorial runs.

Hochul’s lieutenant governor — Antonio Delgado — last month launched a Democratic Party primary challenge against the governor. But the most recent polling indicates Delgado is facing a steep uphill climb to win the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Meanwhile, progressive leaders are urging Hochul, and other top Democrcatic officials in New York State to endorse Mamdani, the 33-year-old Ugandan-born state assembly member from Queens.

Mamdani’s primary victory last month stunned the political world and pushed him a big step closer to becoming the first Muslim mayor of the nation’s most populous city.

Hochul has praised Mamdani’s primary victory and his emphasis on the campaign trail on affordability.

The governor also defended Mamdani recently against President Donald Trump’s threat to take over New York City if the democratic socialist is elected mayor.

“Voters decide who runs New York City. Not Washington and certainly not wannabe kings,” Hochul wrote in a social media post.

But she continues to voice concerns over Mamdani’s anti-Israel rhetoric and his stance on policing.

The governor, at a news conference on Friday, highlighted that the business community “is concerned about what will happen with the police department” if Mamdani becomes New York City’s next mayor.

“Everybody’s concerned what will happen to the policing of the city,” Hochul said.