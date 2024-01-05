



Hoka gave holiday shoppers a reason to smile after a couple of rare discounts on its popular Rincon 3 and Arahi 6 men’s running shoes in December. Now, they’re ensuring guys ring in the new year on the right foot with another surprising sale on the massively popular work-to-workout Bondi 8.

Right now, the Hoka Bondi 8 men’s running shoes are on sale at Zappos in two colorways for just $133—a welcome 19% off the original price of $165 for a total savings of $32. At Zappos, the Bondi 8 has earned four- and five-star reviews from 77% of the 4,500-plus shoppers who have bought, worn, and loved it. But that’s not even the best part.

Hoka Bondi 8 Men’s Running Shoes in Goblin Blue/Mountain Spring, $133 (was $165) at Zappos

Hoka Bondi 8 Men’s Running Shoes in Goblin Blue/Mountain Spring Courtesy of Zappos

The Hoka Bondi 8 for men is one of the brand’s most versatile, go-between shoe styles for running and walking and is the style most shoppers gravitate toward for long days at work. That means that you can strap these on in the morning to comfortably get to work or run the day’s errands, log a few miles in the afternoon, and then get right back to your day without changing shoes a bunch of times.

This is possible because of the shoe’s well-ventilated mesh upper that combats shoe stink, low 4mm drop that feels more natural than a hardcore running shoe, and ample cushioning from the high footbed and foam sole for maximum shock absorbency. As a bonus, the shoe is also completely vegan, partially made with recycled materials, and available in wide widths in select colors.

It sounds too good to be true but these shoes are no fluke—in fact, reviews tell a story of how doctors have started to come around to the Hoka brand as the recommended shoe to buy for some foot, knee, and hip problems. Even the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is on board with the Bondi 8, granting the style its Seal of Acceptance as a model of footwear that they’ve found to be beneficial to overall foot health.

Hoka Bondi 8 Men’s Running Shoes in Coastal Sky/Vibrant Orange, $133 (was $165) at Zappos

Hoka Bondi 8 Men’s Running Shoes in Coastal Sky/Vibrant Orange Courtesy of Zappos

Shoppers have loved the Hoka Bondi 8 enough to make it one of the brand’s long-term bestselling styles because they are comfortable regardless of the activity—even standing on your feet all day.

“I use my Bondis for working at the front desk all day,” one shopper said. “Before, I wore standard shoes or Adidas. They worked for a few months but since I’m heavy, I figured I would try something that looked a bit more durable. As soon as I put [the Bondi 8] on, I felt like I was walking on clouds and the bruises that would be left on my heel from working all day faded away and never showed back up.”

They’re also great shoes for people who hate running, as one shopper put it.

“I’m not a runner, but I’m an athlete, so I run,” they said. “These shoes make my runs bearable. My issues with running are mental but having the right running shoe allows me to fly.”

Whether it’s daily running, walking, standing, or rehabilitation that’s making you look for a new shoe, the Hoka Bondi 8 is one of the best bets to double down on. Because Hoka discounts are so rare, sizes tend to sell out very quickly. So, if you think the Bondi 8 is right for you, find your size (most people order a half-size up) and pull the trigger—you’ll be glad you did.