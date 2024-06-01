Kevin Holland is back less than three months after losing at UFC 299 after accepting a fight at middleweight. And he will face a fighter who is just as reckless as he is. Here is our Holland vs Oleksiejczuk prediction.

Holland vs Oleksiejczuk Prediction: Fight of the Night Potential

Kevin Holland Preview

Kevin Holland is a 31-year-old fighter from the USA with a professional record of 25-11-0. He is known for his entertaining fighting style and the fact that he accepts every challenge, regardless of the level of the opponent.

Kevin ended up in the UFC in 2018. Before that, he fought in various promotions and had one fight in Bellator, where he defeated Teagan Dooley and impressed the scouts of the UFC. He was invited to Dana White’s Contender Series and after a confident win over Will Santiago Jr., Trailblazer received a contract with the UFC.

Holland is easily one of the most active fighters on the roster, having fought 21 times since 2018. His early days in the promotion were mostly successful but he started alternating wins and losses once the level of his opposition increased.

He is an enigma. Holland has the skillset to defeat most fighters in his weight class but his recklessness often leads to unfortunate losses. In his last couple of fights, he lost to Michael Page and Jack Della Maddalena.

Kevin prefers to fight in a standing position and loves and always fancies an early finish. Generally, we have a straightforward Holland vs Oleksiejczuk prediction but we have to look at both fighters first.

Michal Oleksiejczuk Preview

Michal Oleksiejczuk is a 29-year-old Polish fighter with a 19-7-0 record in professional MMA. He is a powerful knockout artist but not yet good enough to compete at the highest level.

He came to the UFC as the champion of the Thunderstrike Fight League and made his debut in 2017 against Khalil Rountree. Originally, he won via decision but later tested positive for an illegal substance. For comparison, Oleksiejczuk only fought 13 times since 2017 next to the 21 fights that Holland had.

Michal scored some victories at the start of his UFC career but as the level of opposition grew, it became apparent that he was not skilled enough. He has been going from wins to defeats and back, and his UFC record is 7-5-1.

Our Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk Prediction: This Bout Has to End Early

Holland returns to Middleweight for this fight and on paper, he is the more complete fighter. Oleksiejczuk relies on a single punch to end the fight while Kevin is both a good striker and a solid wrestler.

We recommend looking away from the moneyline options and our Holland vs Oleksiejczuk prediction aims to give you the best alternatives. We would like to see Holland with the dub but he is too unpredictable. He also has problems when pressured and Michal is the type of fighter to rush forward as soon as the match starts.

He has 14 wins by KO/TKO and will respond to Holland’s aggression with the same. At the same time, Holland is an elite counterpuncher, so he can turn it all around at any point.

The safest option here is to bet on the fight ending ahead of schedule. Even the Under 2.5 rounds option is viable and the odds are not bad.