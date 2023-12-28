Holly Willoughby is set to return as the host of ITV’s Dancing On Ice following her two-month hiatus from the channel since quitting This Morning.

The presenter of ITV’s rebooted Deal or No Deal, Stephen Mulhern will replace Phillip Schofield as Willoughby’s co-host, the broadcaster added.

The casting means Willoughby, 42, is set for an on-screen reunion with Mulhern, 46, 20 years after the duo first presented Ministry Of Mayhem together.

A senior executive at the broadcaster said “reuniting [the hosts] 20 years after they first appeared on-screen together” marks the beginning of an “exciting year for the show”.

The announcement ends months of speculation over whether Willoughby would return as the show’s presenter, following her departure from This Morning after 14 years on the sofa in October.

Willoughby’s exit came months after her long-time co-host Schofield sensationally resigned from ITV after he admitted lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague in May.

Schofield and Willoughby have presented the ice skating competition alongside since 2006.

The statement from Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, read: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

The new line-up marks a reunion for Willoughby and Mulhern after they first worked together on Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem two decades ago. The show was later renamed Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown.

Mulhern briefly hosted alongside Willoughby on the ITV skating competition in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return to Dancing On Ice, ITV announced.

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford are among the stars taking part in this year’s edition.

TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi will also compete.

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was due to feature but was forced to pull out after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training, with Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards taking his place.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in January.

Additional reporting by agencies.