HOLLY Willoughby dropped a huge hint about the ‘uncertain’ future at This Morning just weeks before her shock exit.

The ITV host announced that she was departing the long-running daytime magazine programme after 14 years at the helm.

5 Holly Willoughby dropped a huge hint at the ‘uncertain’ future of This Morning at the National Television Awards Credit: PA

5 She resigned from her role at the flagship sofa show after 14 years on the airwaves Credit: Rex

But only weeks before her shock departure, Holly, 42, may have hinted at reservations at the sofa show.

The blonde bombshell spoke to us on the red carpet at this year’s National Television Awards which was only held 5 weeks ago.

When asked about the presenting future of the show told The Sun: “I think at the moment, what the future holds, I don’t think any of us yet know.”

In September, she returned to the programme after her summer break, reeling from the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV.

This was after her former on-screen partner admitted he had an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger male colleague.

ITV execs decided that she was to be at the centre of This Morning with a rotating roster of co-hosts going forward.

She previously presented the morning show alongside the likes of Alison Hammond, Craig Doyle, Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson.

“You know, it all feels quite new,” Willoughby explained.

“But I think it’s like taking it one day as it comes, until something feels right.”

This comes after the presenter announced in a post on Instagram that she will not be returning to the long-running daytime show.

She said: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so, so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. I will not be returning to This Morning.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal so supportive and the very best company every day.

Holly quoted the first ever presenters of the show, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, as she wished her colleagues the best going forward.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers,” Holly said.

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

“Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly.”

5 Holly returned to the show in September with a rotating panel of co-hosts Credit: Rex

5 She previously wrote an emotional statement on Instagram announcing her departure Credit: Rex