Holly Willoughby, Susanna Reid, Rochelle Humes and Michelle Keegan all looked incredible as they led the stars on the National Television Awards red caret at London’s 02 on Tuesday.

The TV presenter, 42, cut a glamorous figure in a sleeveless lavender gown by Suzanne Neville that highlighted her incredible figure.

The garment featured a flowing train while Holly accessorised with an eye-catching silver necklace.

The This Morning host gave her overall look an old Hollywood feel as she wore her blonde locks in a vintage style.

Sharing a snap of her outfit to Instagram, Holly wished this year’s nominees well ahead of the show.

She wrote: ‘NTA’s … lets go! To everyone who has been nominated tonight, enjoy every moment…’

Holly spoke to the Daily Mail on the red carpet, saying she doesn’t know yet if Alison Hammond will stay on as Phillip Schofield’s full-time replacement.

She said: ‘Ideally but I mean I ask myself who it will be but it’s not down to me, people seem to think I have a lot to say on a lot of issues, but it’s really down to the public.’

Holly added: ‘We’ve known each other for a really long time she’s been on this morning longer than me. It’s a really natural home for her.’

Asked about fan support since Phillip left the show following his affair with a younger male colleague, Holly said: ‘If I’m honest it’s been really up and down. But what’s lovely is people rallying around you. The support is there. People want us to do well. It all feels good again.

‘I just want to the future to continue as it is. We are very blessed we have a great team of people we really do. I know there’s been a lot of talk about things and for me personally, I don’t want to speak on behalf of other people, it’s a world I don’t recognise.

‘For me, I look around and see the team getting ready and giving it all. I just want to come to work and have more of that.’

Meanwhile, Susanna looked incredible in a figure-hugging red sequin gown that boasted an asymmetrical neckline and flowing cape detailing.

Couple: Mark Wright and his wife Michelle looked every inch the dapper couple as they matched in black for the ceremony

Wow: Maura arrived to the ceremony in a daring black gown with a cut out detail along the abdomen

Daring: Love Island star Ella Thomas showcased her incredible figure in a pale pink dress with a cut out along the midriff

Couple: Stacey Solomon was all smiles as she cosied up to her husband Joe Swash who looked dapper in a black suit

Pretty in pink: Stacey looked incredible in a pale pink corset top wirth a layered pleated skirt

Pose: Rochelle commanded attention in a bold long sleeved roll neck red gown which featured a long ruched tie detailing around her waist

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked in good spirits on the red carpet and styled her brunette tresses into looose waves for the evening.

Rochelle commanded attention in a bold long sleeved roll neck red gown which featured a long ruched tie detailing around her waist.

She styled her short dark bob poker straight and accessorised with a pair of stylish chunky gold earrings.

Rochelle posed up a storm ahead of the event for Instagram snaps as she showcased her sensational figure in the outfit.

Michelle opted for a black long-sleeved crop top which she paired with a matching skirt with a flowing train as she posed alongside her husband Mark Wright.

Holly’s This Morning co-star Alison Hammond effortlessly turned heads as she slipped into a black shimmering gown.

The garment featured a sweetheart neckline along with a matching sheer shawl while Alison boosted her frame with a pair of heels.

Also in attendance was Katie Piper who looked sensational as she arrived on the red carpet in a flowing black gown.

The Loose Women presenter’s outfit featured a cream floral detail along the neckline while the train had a pleated embellishment.

Showing off the garment’s backless detail, Katie styled her blonde tresses into an elegant up for the evening.

Love Island star Maura Higgins ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived to the ceremony in a daring black gown with a cut out detail along the abdomen.

The racy garment highlighted Maura’s jaw-dropping physique while she also draped several pearls across her waist.

Styling her brunette locks into a sleek updo, the Irish beauty carried a black clutch bag and added to her ensemble with matching heels.

Hosts with the most: Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly looked dapper in matching black tuxedos

Glamour: Lisa Snowden looked picture perfect in a black off the shoulder midi dress and matching heels

Couple: Davina, 55, and boyfriend Michael Douglas, 48, put on a loved up display as they hit the red carpet

Leggy: Ekin-Su Culculouglu looked incredible in a white strapless dress with a very high leg split

Beauty: Michelle looked sensational as she posed for snaps with fans on the red carpet

Flawless: Alex Scott looked elegant in a figure hugging white gown while Kate Garraway donned a trendy white blazer and matching trousers

Co-stars: Danielle was joined at the ceremony by her EastEnders onscreen husband Jamie Brothwick

Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold looked sensational as she put on a leggy display in a sheer floral midi dress.

The soap star showcased her bronzed tan in the revealing outfit which featured a multi-coloured pattern and a sweetheart neckline.

Claire Sweeney exuded glamour as she opted for a white off the shoulder gown with a silver sequinned pattern.

The actress’ outfit also featured a flowing train while she accessorised with a silver handbag and matching earrings.

Tasha Ghouri showed off her incredible figure in a lilac gown which boasted a corset bodysuit and cascaded down into a sheer long skirt.

Her off the shoulder garment featured long sleeves with feather edging around the cuffs and bottoms of the skirt.

She toted her belongings around in a coordinated clutch and turned up the glamour with a dazzling necklace.

Strictly star Amy Dowden cut a glamorous figure in a dusky pink ruffled gown that boasted a sheer boned bodice and flowing skirt.

Amy proudly pointed to her sparkly Cancer Research UK badge which was pinned to her frock as she beamed for the cameras.

Glowing: Pregnant Pixie Lott cradled her growing baby bump in a black mini dress while model Leomie Anderson wore a black dress with a flowing train

Parents to be: Pixie was joined at the event by her husband Oliver Cheshire who looked smart in a dark brown suit

Loved-up: Molly King looked incredible in a black top and white skirt as she posed alongside her partner Stuart Broad

Beauty: Holly’s This Morning co-star Alison Hammond effortlessly turned heads as she slipped into a black shimmering gown

Ladies in red: Lizzy Cundy and Harriet Bibby both commanded attention with their eye-catching red outfits

Sophisticated: Billie Faiers put on a glamorous display in a black leggy dress as she joined her dapper husband Greg Shepherd

Loose Women: Kelle Bryan, Linda Robson, Charlene White, Brenda Edwards and Katie Piper all posed together

Loved-up: Chris Ramsay beamed for the cameras as he wrapped his arm around his wife Rosie

Style: Celebs Go Dating star Vanessa Feltz donned a pale pink gown with a gold patterned detail

Suave: Katherine Ryan was joined by her partner Bobby Koostra who looked dapper in a black velvet blazer

Pals: This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond were all smiles as they sat alongside each other during the show

Winner: Danielle Harold looked over the moon when she took home the award for Serial Drama Performance

Success: Sarah Lancashire was honoured with the Returning Drama award for her work in Happy Valley

It comes just hours after the dancer shared a health update with fans after her latest round of chemotherapy.

The National Television Awards are taking place at The O2 Arena in London this year for the 28th annual ceremony.

In the wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal, the NTAs will see Holly put on a united front with her co-stars Alison Hammond, who is up for a Best Presenter nomination.

This year, Holly is said to be determined to lead ITV’s This Morning to defend its title of best daytime show – despite Holly being booed at the event last year.

The ITV morning programme has been on its own winning streak in the daytime category for the last number of years.

It comes after she returned to the programme alongside Alison on Monday following an eight-week summer break, to lackluster reviews.

Earlier this year, the show was thrown into turmoil when her long-running co-host and ‘BFF’ Schofield resigned after admitting to an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger male colleague.

Selfie: Holly Willoughby took a snap with Alison Hammond, Zoe Williams and other members of the This Morning team

Pals: AJ Odudu turned heads in a white Cosarellis dress as she walked the red carpet with her new Big Brother co-host Will Best

Romance: Love Island couple Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble put on a loved-up display together

Fashion forward: Helen Flanagan opted for a dark green strapless dress and a shimmering clutch bag

Couple: Martin Lewis looked dapper in a black suit as he was joined by his wife Lara Lewington

Radiant: Angellica Ball slipped into a dark green sheer dress while Maureen Lipman opted for a pink blouse and black trousers

Playful: Piers Morgan struck a playful pose alongside Dermot O’Leary as they chatted on the red carpet

Eye-catching: Vogue Williams donned a black sequinned dress with a matching hood as she interviewed the stars on the red carpet

Radiant: Emma Barton looked sensational as she arrived alongside her EastEnders co-star Perry Fenwick

The pair faced boos from the crown at last year’s NTAs following the scandal in which they appeared to skip the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Despite Holly not being nominated for an award this year, it didn’t stop her rallying behind Alison.

She took to Instagram and wrote: ‘Having been lucky enough to have this summer break to focus on the children, it’s now lovely to be back on the sofa and there was certainly joy in abundance with Alison Hammond today!

‘This wonderful lady has been nominated in the ‘Best Presenter’ category at tomorrow night’s NTA’s and there is still time to vote for her.

‘So, [if] you’ve ever been filled with joy by The Hammond…and let’s be honest, who hasn’t?!…then you know what to do, click here to vote!’

She added: ‘This week’s lunar phase is the Third Quarter Moon. It’s known as a good time to release negativity and any old habits that might be hindering you, which sounds very fitting for the new beginnings that come with the arrival of September.

‘Let’s make every effort to shed anything that’s holding us back and move forwards with light, love and positivity.’

Not-so happy family: Toxic allegations have surrounded This Morning recently, suggesting the show won’t bag Best Daytime Show (This Morning cast pictured at the awards in 2020)

Naughty! Before their partnership came to an end earlier this year, Holly and Phillip left viewers in hysterics in 2016 when they turned up to host This Morning after an NTAs all-nighter

Holly and Phillip are known for turning up to the morning show, still dressed in their NTA gowns, straight after a night on the booze – which is certain that there won’t be a repeat this year.

This Morning is up against Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop to win the Day Time award.

Millions have voted for their favourite shows and TV moments and presenters in the run up to the big day, which host Joel Dommett will reveal.

Trusty soaps, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks are up for the Serial Drama award.

Meanwhile, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are in the running to bag the Best TV Presenter award for the 22nd year in a row.

The fans favourites duo are the bookies favourite to scoop the award and continue their record-breaking streak for another year.

Bookies have placed Ant and Dec 1/4 to win, with next in line Alison at 5/1, then Bradley Walsh in 6/1, with Martin Lewis and Claudia Winkleman both on odds of 10/1.

While the pair have been making history with their win, they faced backlash from viewers last year after bagging the National Television Award for Best Presenter for the 21st year in a row.

The Geordie duo were both unable to attend last year after contracting Covid, with Stephen Mulhern accepting the gong on their behalf.

The late Paul O’Grady could be honoured as his ITVX show, Paul’s For The Love Of Dogs is listed in the factual entertainment category after the death of the TV presenter and comedian earlier this year.

It will compete against Clarkson’s Farm, Sort Your Life Out and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

Two shows presented by Ant and Dec are in the running for the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

The duo have announced they will be taking a break from the latter show after its 20th series in 2024.