The Hollywood director Oliver Stone, who has been known to have liberal views for decades, shocked everyone this week when he admitted that he regrets voting for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“I voted for him – I made a mistake!” @TheOliverStone flags his concerns about the US’s involvement in the Ukraine & Russia war – don’t miss our full conversation streaming SOON on Rumble pic.twitter.com/FW3TXBjRm7 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 28, 2023

Stone ‘Made A Mistake’ In Voting For Biden

While being interviewed by Russell Brand on his Stay Free podcast, Stone slammed Biden for “stupidly dragging the US into a confrontation” with Russia.

“If we don’t stop this, what Biden is doing, this guy is – I voted for him – I made a mistake, I was thinking he was an old man now that he would calm down, that he would be more mellow and so-forth, I didn’t see that at all,” said Stone, 76, according to Daily Mail. “I see a man who maybe is not in charge of his own administration. Who knows?”

“It seems that he’s dragging us stupidly into a confrontation with a power that is not going to give,” Stone continued. “This is their borders. This is their world. This is NATO going into Ukraine. This is a whole other story.”

Stone knows a thing or two about Russia and Ukraine, as he executive produced the 2016 movie Ukraine On Fire. This documentary exposed the role the U.S. played in the 2014 coup in Ukraine, and in the ousting of former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. Stone even conducted a series of interviews with the Russian President Vladimir Putin from 2015 until 2017 for this project.

Check out a trailer for this movie in the video below.

Stone Doubles Down

“Biden is an old Cold Warrior, and he really hates the old Soviet Union which he confounds again with the Russian Federation, which is not communist,” Stone explained to Brand.

Not stopping there, Stone blasted the anti-Russian stance that Washington and its NATO allies have adopted

“Putin is not the monster pictured by the American propaganda machine,” he said “Unless we change our direction, our thinking, we’re taking Russia into the edge… This is crazy what’s going on; it’s nuts, it’s suicidal; we’re gonna hurt ourselves in a big way. This is a potential World War III.”

“You have to look at the reasons for this war, and whenever you do, the Americans like to simplify and say it’s a question of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Stone added. “That’s very simplistic and very black-and-white.”

In this same interview, Stone talked about his own personal interactions with Putin.

“It’s been years since I saw him for the last time, but the man I knew had nothing to do with the mad, irresponsible and murderous man that the media present today comparing him to Hitler and Stalin,” he said. “The Putin I knew was rational, calm, always acting in the interest of the Russian people, a true son of Russia, a patriot, which does not imply a nationalist.”

Check out Stone’s full comments on this in the video below.

Stone’s Previous Comments On Biden And Putin

These comments from Stone came as somewhat of a surprise, given the fact that he’s been known to be a liberal for many years. Earlier this year, however, he indicated that he may have been having some second thoughts about Biden.

“My favorite president was John Kennedy, so if you look at the two Irishmen sideways, you’ll find that John Kennedy is a peace lover,” he told The Guardian back in May. “And you find that Joe Biden is a cold warrior in the worst sense of the word.”

In this same interview, Stone started to give his thoughts on Russia and Putin.

“I think Russia is doing a great job with nuclear energy,” he said at the time. “China is also a leader in that field, although I never was able to penetrate into China, which was a shame for the movie I wish we had. But Putin is a great leader for his country and the people love him.”

We are living in a time when the vast majority of the liberal elites of Hollywood fawn over everything Biden does, ignoring the damage that he’s doing to our country. Whether you like Stone or not, it’s refreshing to see a Hollywood icon actually have the guts to admit that voting for Biden was a mistake!