Following the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, marked annually on 27 December, we took a look at how two renowned actors helped the UN health agency in 1959.

A singing legend, Mr. Sinatra lent his golden voice to WHO for a UN Radio story, telling the tale of two victims of polio in Indonesia, and Hollywood great Mr. Robinson went in search of the “murderess” malaria in northern Lebanon and beyond.

© UNICEF/Washington Sigu A health worker in Kenya holds vials of malaria vaccine to be administered at a vaccination campaign.

Listen to UN Radio shows featuring Mr. Sinatra here and by Mr. Robinson here, part of our #ThrowbackThursday series showcasing epic moments across the UN’s past, cultivated from the UN Audiovisual Library’s 49,400 hours of video and 18,000 hours of audio recordings.

