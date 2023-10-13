3RD UPDATE, 12:19 PM: Disney Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment Dana Walden sent a memo to staff today calling this week’s terrorist strikes on Israel “the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” She also thanks Disney employs “for continuing to support one another and urged them “to be kind to yourselves and each other during this particularly dark time.”

Here is her full memo:

Team,

Tomorrow marks one week since the world changed forever with the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

There are moments in history where the horror and heartbreak are so overwhelming, no words feel sufficient. This is one of those moments. Like all of you, I am devastated for the innocent lives lost in the region. I am also angry — that this act of evil and cowardice by Hamas has torn apart families and stolen loved ones long before their time.

In the wake of this terrorist attack, I have had the opportunity to connect with some of you about our shared fears and sadness. Some of you have lost close friends or family — and I can’t even begin to imagine the depths of your pain. Others have reached out wanting to know how they can help and how they can support their colleagues who are hurting right now. This is a moment for us all to stand together as one community — to comfort and lean on one another. I am constantly awed by this team’s compassion and resilience, and both are needed right now.

I also want to acknowledge our incredible Owned Television Stations and ABC News organization who are working tirelessly around the clock, and our team who continues to risk their lives on the ground. The stories they are sharing are the ones no one ever wants to have to cover but are so important for the world to see. The 20/20 special earlier this week was raw, powerful and gut-wrenching — and it shined a light on the human cost of this horrific violence.

Thank you all for continuing to support one another. Please be kind to yourselves and each other during this particularly dark time. If you’re struggling or just need someone to listen, please reach out to a colleague or your leader. We’re all here for you, and we will get through this together.

All my best,

Dana

2ND UPDATE, Oct. 12: A group of entertainment executives, producers and filmmakers Thursday released a statement condemning the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas, which has seen the death toll rise to 1,300 since the attacks began.

The group includes Haim Saban; Jeffrey Katzenberg; Eli Roth; producers Jonathan Glickman, Lawrence Bender, Roger Birnbaum and Rick Yorn; Spyglass Media Group chairman and CEO Gary Barber; UTA co-founder Jim Berkus; ICM Partners’ Chris Silbermann; Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz, Paramount’s Brian Robbins; and executives Ben Silverman, Modi Wiczyk and Jason Hirschhorn.

“We denounce the brutal attacks by Hamas in Israel,” said the joint statement. “These atrocities will have a devastating impact on future generations. We unequivocally stand in solidarity with Israel in the global fight against terrorism. Am Yisrael Chai.”

UPDATE, Oct. 11: The Directors Guild of America has released a statement saying it “unequivocally condemns” the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, affirming its commitment to “supporting the Jewish people.”

“The DGA unequivocally condemns terrorism and joins the many voices in our community decrying the recent Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and violence against innocent civilians,” the statement reads. “We stand against the growing spread of antisemitism here in the US and abroad, and remain committed in our actions, words and deeds to supporting the Jewish people.”

PREVIOUS, Oct. 10: MRC CEO Scott Tenley, alongside founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, are speaking out against the actions taken against Israel by Hamas.

In a memo to their company colleagues sent Tuesday, the trio condemned “in the strongest possible terms the actions of Hamas and all terrorism.”

The trio cited similar statements in support of Israel including from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and the New York Times Editorial Board.

Others in the Hollywood and entertainment community have spoken out against the attacks, which began over the weekend. More than 1,000 deaths have been reported by officials in Israel and almost that many more in the Gaza Strip.

“There is no moral equivalence for terrorism and there is no hedging on Hamas. You are seeing pure evil play out,” the MRC trio wrote today.

Read the memo in full below.

Several industry events in the region have been halted since the attacks began. The El-Gouna Film Festival in Egypt has been postponed, while Sean Penn’s satire C.A.U.G.H.T. has been pulled from the upcoming Mipcom market among recent moves.