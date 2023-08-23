Hollywood studios have said they made their ‘best offer’ to end the writers strike, but the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has slammed it for ‘failing to sufficiently protect them’ as the union vowed to keep picketing.

The Writer’s Guild has been on strike since May – their first in 16 years – and were later joined by the Screen Actors Guild, bringing their entertainment industry to a virtual standstill.

The package presented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) includes the highest pay rise in 35 years, as well as protection against Artificial Intelligence and some residual pay increase, the group said in a statement.

The AMPTP offer, proposed to the guild on August 11, also includes a pledge to not use content created by AI as literary material and to share date on streaming viewing hours.

‘Our priority is to end the strike so that valued members of the creative community can return to what they do best and to end the hardships that so many people and businesses that service the industry are experiencing,’ said Carol Lombardini, president of the AMPTP.

‘We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution.’

But the WGA isn’t biting – and has claimed in their own statement that the AMPTP’s offer is meant not ‘not to bargain, but to jam us.’

The WGA and AMPTP agreed to sit down to negotiate for the first time earlier this month and met on Tuesday.

The AMPTP offer included a 5 percent increase in wage rates in the first year of a contract, four percent in the second year, and 3.5 percent in the third year – lower than the 6-5-5 formula proposed by the WGA, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

At the center of the row is the rise of streaming – with the guild claiming that even as budgets have increased, writers’ share of that cash has consistently shrunk.

In terms of worldwide residuals, the AMPTP offered to raise the per episode pay from $72,067 to $87,546 for three exhibition years.

‘This wasn’t a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave, which is why, not 20 minutes after we left the meeting, the AMPTP released its summary of their proposals,’ the WGA said.

In the meeting, the WGA reportedly ‘explained all the ways in which their counter’s limitations and loopholes and omissions failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place.’

‘We told them that a strike has a price, and that price is an answer to all — and not just some — of the problems they have created in the business,’ the group said.

As previously reported, Hollywood’s ongoing double strike could spell doom for the entertainment industry, several studio execs have warned – forecasting fewer movie releases and more re-runs early next year if the situation is not resolved by September.

An estimated 11,500 writers have downed tools after talks with the AMPTP over pay fell apart.

Following the Screen Actors Guild’s decision to stand in solidarity with the Writers’ Guild, numerous big-budget films that had been in the works were forced to shut down immediately.

Affected productions included the anticipated sequels Deadpool 3 and Gladiator 2, as well as the Tom Hardy-led Venom 3. Twisters – an update to the 1996 movie starring Daisy Edgar-Jones – was also put on pause.

TV series such as Max’s Euphoria were also not spared, with the show’s season three pushed back to 2025.

In the event series are not back filming by Labor Day, TV watchers can expect shows to experience perpetual delays, and instead be graced with a constant steam of reruns.

As this pressure continues to mount, studio executives – at least publicly – are urging both facets of Hollywood’s film industry to get back to work.

Both parties have placed blame on the other for the lack of a solution – with strikers portraying people like Iger and Warner Bros’ David Zaslav as villains.