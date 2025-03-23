Rachel Homan’s Canadian curling team has won the women’s world championship with a 7-3 victory over Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes from the Ottawa Curling Club became the first Canadian team to repeat as women’s world champions since Sandra Schmirler’s team did it in 1993 and 1994.

“My team was just throwing it so well, so I know exactly where to put the broom and the girls managed it so well,” Homan said in a press release Sunday.

The Canadian team defeated Tirinzoni in the world championship final a second straight year after a 7-5 victory over the Swiss side in Sydney, N.S., in 2024.

“We’re so happy we could do Canada proud and bring home the gold again. Back-to-back is an unbelievable feeling,” Homan said.

WATCH l Homan’s team wins 2nd straight world title:

Rachel Homan’s Team Canada rink repeats as world women’s champions Rachel Homan’s rink from Ottawa beat Silvana Tirinzoni’s Swiss rink 7-3 in the gold medal game, to successfully defend their title at the world women’s curling championship in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

Homan and Miskew claimed their third career world titles after also winning it in 2017 in Beijing.

It was the second world gold for Fleury and Wilkes.

Homan has a berth in November’s Olympic trials in Halifax where her team will attempt to win the right to represent Canada at next year’s Winter Olympic Games in Italy.