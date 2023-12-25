The 1990 festive comedy will be rewatched by movie fans this December, especially after being voted Britian’s favourite Christmas film, but we reckon you have never noticed this Easter Egg before.

Fans will know Old Man Marley, the neighbour of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister, played by the late Roberts Blossom.

Early in the film, Kevin’s older brother Buzz terrifies him with stories of Marley murdering his family and half the people on their block back in 1958.

Of course, we later find out this is all the invention of Buzz as Marley (named after the ghost in A Christmas Carol) turns out to be a really nice old guy who even saves Kevin by knocking out burglars Harry and Marv with a snow shovel.

However, a Reddit user spotted something significant about the character’s magical healing hand.