Inbound Health, a value-based care enablement platform for health systems and plans to provide at-home acute and post-acute care, announced the close of a $30 million Series B funding round led by HealthQuest Capital.

Existing investors McKesson Ventures and Flare Capital Partners participated in the round.

The Minnesota-based company will use the funds to expand into new markets and further develop its offerings.

“We are excited to embark on this next phase of growth with the strong backing of our investors, led by HealthQuest Capital,” Dave Kerwar, CEO of Inbound Health, said in a statement. “In partnership with leading health systems around the country, we are committed to advancing our clinical, operating, and technology assets to scale high quality, advanced care in the home and to increase the acuity and diversity of care delivered.”

Inbound Health was launched by Minneapolis-based healthcare system Allina Health last year with $20 million in funding.

Briya, a healthcare data exchange platform, closed a $11.5 million Series A round, which brings its total raise to $17 million.

The round was led by Team8, with participation from existing investors Amiti Ventures and Insight Partners. George Kaiser Family Foundation also joined the round.

The blockchain-secured data-sharing company allows healthcare organizations to share patient data anonymously in order to promote research collaboration between life sciences companies and healthcare organizations.

Briya will use the funds to scale its offerings, which are focused on the U.S. market.

Clinical trial participant management platform Mural Health secured $8 million in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Correlation Ventures, Project Mayhem Ventures, Operator Partners, Virtue VC and Arkitect Ventures.

Mural Health’s technology platform, dubbed Mural Link, allows for digital reimbursement to clinical trial participants, travel options for on-site participation, and feedback and communication options. It also enables researchers to access analytics with participant feedback in real time.

The company will use the funds to grow Mural Link.

“Participants in clinical trials often get overlooked as the industry and the world focuses on study results. But patients and their caregivers represent ground zero. They are the source of data, and without their participation, new therapies cannot be safely brought to market,” Sam Whitaker, Mural Health’s co-CEO and cofounder, said in a statement.

“We believe that as we serve participants well, study sponsors will enjoy improved enrollment, retention, and protocol compliance. And the global community will, consequently, be better served by the new products that are made possible by clinical R&D.”