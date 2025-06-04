The Home Office has been accused of a “racist crackdown on Nigerians” after refusing a visa to a man who runs one of the west African country’s top security firms for a holiday to see his family.

Samuel Onyekachi Ibeawuchi runs BKay Security Ltd, which provides close protection for high-profile people in Nigeria and abroad. He and his wife, a successful businesswoman, had applied to come to the UK with their 18-month-old child for three weeks in the summer so they could spend time with his sister, Hope Ibeawuchi-Beales, and her husband, Nick Beales, who is head of campaigning at Ramfel, which supports vulnerable migrants.

Despite Ibeawuchi-Beales and Beales undertaking to support the family during their trip, a Home Office official turned down the visit visa application. The refusal letter states: “This sponsorship does not satisfy me of your own intention to leave the UK on completion of your visit.”

It adds that future visits are also likely to be refused. Officials also queried how Ibeawuchi, who provided the Home Office with his business registration certificate, derives an income from his business as a self-employed person.

BKay Security has provided services to the former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, senior UK and US politicians, celebrities and international footballers including Alex Iwobi, the former Arsenal and Everton player who currently plays for Fulham and Nigeria.

It was reported last month that the government was planning to clamp down on visa applications for people from several countries, including Nigeria. Beales said: “There’s no doubt that the UK government refused these visa applications as part of their overtly racist crackdown on Nigerians.

“Samuel and his wife both run successful businesses in Nigeria and have no interest in remaining here after visiting my family, and had we applied for their visas a year ago I have no doubt they’d have been granted. It sadly says a lot though when the Labour party is even more hostile to families such as ours than their Conservative predecessors.”

Ibeawuchi said he was very disappointed that the Home Office was barring him and his family from coming to the UK. “I feel very bad that the Home Office refused us. I really wanted to take my family to the UK for a visit and we submitted all the necessary documents and photos of the two families spending time together.

“We do not want to stay in the UK, just to come here to visit our family for three weeks.”

Ibeawuchi-Beales said: “Our two kids were so excited for their little cousin, aunty and uncle to visit and had already planned all the things they wanted to show them in London. How do we explain to them that the UK government won’t let their family visit them because they’ve decided to target Nigerians like their mother?

“I’ve previously sponsored several family members and all have come and gone without any problems. My brother would without question not stay here after his family holiday. I don’t believe the invite letter we provided to the Home Office was even read by the person who refused the applications.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Each application is assessed on its individual merits, based strictly on the evidence provided and in accordance with detailed guidance for decision-makers. If an application is refused, the reasons are clearly explained.”

According to Home Office sources those whose visit visas have been refused can reapply addressing the concerns in the refusal notice. Financial circumstances were one of the factors considered before refusing the Ibeawuchi family’s visa.