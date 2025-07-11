Image credit: Supplied

du, the leading telecom and digital services provider in the UAE, announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Disney+, the streaming platform from The Walt Disney Company. As part of the renewed partnership, du will offer 12 months of complimentary Disney+ access to customers with home wireless subscriptions, reinforcing its mission to deliver enhanced value and entertainment.

Premium streaming for every household

The enhanced offering gives du customers access to a vast library of Disney+ content, including blockbuster films, award-winning TV series, and exclusive Disney+ Originals. The platform features content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star – Disney’s general entertainment brand. From classic animation and documentaries to comedies and critically acclaimed dramas, Disney+ continues to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: “We have extended our collaboration with Disney+ to elevate the entertainment experience for every du subscriber. With a wide range of acclaimed movies, series, and Originals at their fingertips, our customers can enjoy world-class entertainment whenever they choose. We are also thrilled to see Disney’s presence grow in the region and the UAE with a brand-new Disney destination on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, bringing iconic stories and magical experiences to life like never before.”

Stronger regional ties with global brands

The partnership not only boosts du’s service offerings but also supports Disney’s growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Vasilis Iliopoulos, vice president and country manager, The Walt Disney Company MENA, added: “We are delighted to build on the strong relationship we share with du. Our collaboration not only delivers on the promise of exceptional entertainment to customers but also reflects du’s innovative spirit and customer-first philosophy. We anticipate that this strengthened bond will extend the magic of Disney+ to a broader audience, which remains a cornerstone of our growth strategy in the MENA region.”

User-friendly features with family in mind

To ensure a safe and personalised experience, Disney+ includes robust parental controls. Users can manage mature content access through PIN-protected profiles and dedicated kids’ profiles, providing families with greater peace of mind. The platform supports up to four concurrent high-quality streams, unlimited downloads on 10 devices, and the ability to create up to seven personalized profiles.

From the laughs of Modern Family and the drama of Grey’s Anatomy to upcoming blockbusters like Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, du subscribers now have more ways than ever to enjoy premium entertainment at home.