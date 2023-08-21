Key events

The gradual decline of mortgage rates (albeit from elevated levels) stalled today, according to the latest Moneyfacts data. Rows of pesidential properties in Bristol, as average mortgage rates stall. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA The average 2-year fixed residential mortgage rate today is 6.76% . This is unchanged from the previous working day

The average 5-year fixed residential mortgage rate today is 6.24% . This is unchanged from the previous working day

The average standard variable rate as of 1 August 2023 is 7.85%

There are currently 5,206 residential mortgage products available. This is down from a total of 5,208 on the previous working day.

Not all is well in Germany’s housing market, either. Around 10.5% of German construction companies said they had fallen into financial difficulty last month, double the number reporting challenges a year ago, according to the Ifo economic institute. Its survey showed that the downturn in Germany’s residential construction sector intensified in July, with the number of companies complaining about a lack of orders growing to 40.3%. That is up from 34.5% in June and just 10.8% a year earlier. Nearly 19% of construction companies also reported cancelled orders, which was far above the long-term average of 3.1%. Klaus Wolrabe, Ifo’s head of surveys, warned: A storm is brewing. Following many years of expansion, now higher interest rates and the drastic rise in constructions costs are choking off new business.

Crest Nicholson shares have pared some losses but are still down 10%. Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said the housing market downturn is already dragging on the more domestically-focused FTSE 250. The index is down 0.3% this morning, and more than 4% so far in 2023. Hunter says:

The UK homebuilders index has fallen 2.9% in early trading in the wake of Crest Nicholson’s profit warning. It has dragged on shares in Taylor Wimpey, down 4.6%, Barratt Developments, down 2.5% and Persimmon, down 3.6%.

Housebuilder shares tumble after Crest Nicholson profit warning Share prices of UK house builders have tumbled following a profit warning from Crest Nicholson. Crest Nicholson itself is down 14.4%, and is on track for its biggest daily drop since the Covid pandemic in June 2020. Houses under construction, as housebuilder Crest Nicholson said that the housing market has slowed considerably this summer, as it downgraded its profit forecast for the year. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Investors are spooked after the company – which reported a 60%+ slump in half-year profit in June – said worsening trading conditions meant it was expecting annual pre-tax profit to be around £50m, down from previous expectations for £73.7m. Against a backdrop of persistently high inflation and rising interest rates, trading conditions for the housing market have worsened during the summer of this year. While pricing has remained resilient in a market with limited supply and few distressed sellers, the economic uncertainty is deterring prospective home movers. Crest Nicholson said mortgage costs were deterring buyers, particularly first time buyers, who have no equity to support their purchases. That is on top of the lack of government support, following the end of the Help to Buy scheme, contributing to weaker transaction levels in recent weeks. The group does not therefore expect to see a material improvement in trading conditions before its year end.

European markets are relatively muted this morning, with all of the FTSE 100, German DAX, French CAC 40, Spanish IBEX and European STOXX 600 all up just 0.1% at the start of trading.



Portugal’s PSI bucks the trend, rising 0.26%.