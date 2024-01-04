Homemade Chocolate is simple and easy to prepare tastes delicious with a melt in the mouth texture. Homemade Chocolate can made in 10 mins with just 4 available ingredients in your pantry. Let us learn to make chocolate at home using step by step pictures and video.

This Homemade Chocolate Recipe is one of the fail proof recipes that I use often to make chocolate at home. It requires just 4 ingredients which includes butter, milk powder, powdered sugar and cocoa powder.

What is Homemade Chocolate?

Traditionally homemade chocolates are made using cocoa butter which gives it a very close taste to store bought ones but cocoa butter is not at our reach. The next alternate is using coconut oil or butter. Coconut oil gives a flavor to the chocolate so if you like coconut oil flavor then you can use it. Butter or ghee is perfect to use for homemade chocolates.

This homemade chocolate is customizable according to your liking – you can use coconut oil, cane sugar and cacao powder for a more healthier version.

Store bought chocolates are made using cocoa beans from the scratch and it is a lengthy process – It includes first cutting the cocoa fruit removing the seeds which are called cocoa beans, fermenting the beans, dehydrating them, roasting it the cocoa beans, then removing the outer skin and collecting the cocoa nibs then grinding it along with sugar and melted cocoa butter to a smooth paste, then pour into mold and let it set.

This easy homemade chocolate can be made at home in no time. When compared to the lengthy process of chocolate making this is a quick and easy version that gets done in just few minutes. This is one of the best homemade chocolate recipes that I have tried so wanted to post it here.

Cocoa powder vs Cacao powder

I have tried this homemade chocolate using both cocoa powder and cacao powder and there is no much difference in taste and texture. Cacao power is more healthier as it is minimally processed so it is more natural. Now that I have been used to cacao powder that I no longer use cocoa powder at all. The color of cacao powder is mild when compared to coco powder but that does not give much difference to the dishes that we make using it.

Homemade Chocolate Ingredients

Butter – Use good quality fresh butter. I used homemade butter.

– Use good quality fresh butter. I used homemade butter. Milk powder – Make sure to use fine milk powder else pulse it couple of times and then use it.

– Make sure to use fine milk powder else pulse it couple of times and then use it. Powdered sugar – You can pulse normal crystal sugar, sieve it and use it.

– You can pulse normal crystal sugar, sieve it and use it. Cocoa powder – Use fine good quality cocoa powder or cacao powder.

Butter vs Coconut oil vs Ghee

I have tried with all these in different occasions and here is what I personally prefer

Coconut oil – This is one of the healthy options to use but gives a strong flavor to the chocolate so if you like coconut flavor then you can use it.

– This is one of the healthy options to use but gives a strong flavor to the chocolate so if you like coconut flavor then you can use it. Butter – Butter is one of the most commonly used ingredient and gives the best taste and flavor.

– Butter is one of the most commonly used ingredient and gives the best taste and flavor. Ghee – Ghee gives good taste and flavor to homemade chocolate and there is no much difference in taste and texture.

How to make Homemade Chocolate

1.To begin with add 3 tablespoon powdered sugar, 2 tablespoon cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon milk powder to a sieve.

2.Sieve well to a bowl.

3.Press the balls and sieve then discard the remains.

4.Mix well and set aside.

5.Boil water in a sauce pan first.

6.Place a bowl over it. Make sure the bowl is dry and the base of the bowl should not touch the boiling water. Add 1/4 cup butter to the bowl.

7.Whisk well until completely melted.

8.Add sieved ingredients. Add in 2 batches.

9.First whisk add the rest then whisk well.

10.The mixture should be smooth without lumps.

11.Add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence.

12.Give a quick stir.

13.Switch off.

14.Immediately pour into the mold. Tap few times then set in fridge for an hour. Homemade chocolate is almost ready.

15.Remove from fridge. White patches on top is normal so don’t worry. Our homemade chocolate is ready to de mold.

16.Gently pull out and remove the chocolates.

17.Repeat to finish.

18.Homemade chocolates ready.

Store in fridge and enjoy!

Expert Tips

Make sure to add it to the mold quickly once the dry sieved mixture is added. Otherwise the mixture will get thick and you will not be able to pour.

You can replace butter with coconut oil or vanaspati or ghee too, check out the measures in the recipe card.

While mixing scrap sides and mix well. Use a whisk for easy mixing.

If its soft after setting in fridge, leave it to set for few more hrs.

You can add chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, pista or any other favorite nuts of your choice.

If you like dry fruits add tutti frutti or chopped dates etc.

Make sure to use only unsweetened cocoa powder.

Storage

Homemade chocolate tends to melt easily in room temperature so store in fridge until serving time. It keeps well for 2 weeks in fridge and in freezer for more than 3 months.

FAQS

1.What is double boiling method?

Take a sauce pan add water let it boil. Then place a mixing bowl over it make sure its dry and the base should not touch water. This is called double boiling method.

2.I don’t have silicon mold, Can I make this chocolate?

Yes you can make it – just spoon the mixture on a plate or parchment paper into small circles and let it set. You can even set it in small steel or glass cups but while demolding run a knife at the sides and demold.

3.Should only glass bowl used for double boiling method?

No not at all you can use steel bowl too but make sure it is dry and with no moisture. Also the base of the bowl should touch the boiling water inside.

