He added he had expected the cameras to last another two years at least and that they allowed him to remotely view the outside and inside of his home, giving him peace of mind because they are a guard against potential burglaries.

Hive’s website states that the model of camera used by Mr Smith is not eligible for a replacement, despite the items only being removed from sale in 2019.

Other products, including the HomeShield burglar alarm, Hive View indoor and outdoor cameras and the Boiler IQ WiFi system, which alerts suppliers when a boiler brakes, will remain online until they are axed in August 2025. The firm will also take its Leak Sensor, which monitors water pipes for signs of leakage, offline next month.

Hive says it is “keen” for the siren and remote features of its HomeShield to continue functioning, but that it does not yet have a “definitive answer” for customers as to whether this will happen.

British Gas has backed smart homes through its partnership with Hive as a way for billpayers to help fight climate change. Smart plug sockets, lights, energy meters and thermostats are promised by the supplier’s website to be “good for the planet” and “good for your pocket too”.

The devices typically give consumers more control over their energy consumption and can be linked to mobile phones and Amazon’s Alexa smart speaker.

Martyn James, a consumer champion, said under the Consumer Rights Act goods should last for a “reasonable amount of time” and that customers should seek a refund, or partial refund, on the grounds of frustration of contract if they feel they have not received their money’s worth.

A spokesman for Hive said: “At Hive we’ve got big plans to make Britain’s homes greener. So we made the tough decision to discontinue some products including security cameras and develop more smart home tech that’ll get us closer to net zero.

“When this decision was made in 2022 we agreed that the majority of indoor and outdoor cameras would be supported for another three years, ending on August 1 2025. A small number have not been supported…however, these products have not been sold since 2019 and 2016 respectively.”

He added: “Our focus on net zero is around home energy management, using our smart home technology to give our customers energy efficiency insights on their homes and connect new devices such as air source heat pumps, electric vehicle chargers, and home batteries to the Hive platform.”