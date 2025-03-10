An obscure and underdeveloped village in southern China has become a tourism site following the huge success of the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company DeepSeek, as its founder hails from there.

The tourism boom has prompted the local authorities to spend money giving the whole hamlet a facelift, the Southern Countryside Newspaper reported.

Liang Wenfeng, 40, the founder of DeepSeek, was born and grew up in Mililing village in Wuchuan, a small city administered by the prefecture-level city of Zhanjiang, in Guangdong province.

Both of his parents are teachers at a primary school in the village.

A celebration event was held in Liang’s hometown to mark his success. Photo: 163.com

After finishing primary school in the village, Liang was admitted by Wuchuan No 1 Middle School, a key educational institute in the area.